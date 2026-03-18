Home / Markets / Capital Market News / BEML receives export order worth USD 60 million

For supply of metro rolling stock

BEML has received a letter of intent for design, manufacture, supply, testing, and commissioning of Standard Gauge Metro Rolling Stock for African region. The order comprises of stainless-steel standard gauge metro rolling stock valuing of approximately USD 60 million. This is the first ever overseas order secured by BEML for supply of metro rolling stock.

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First Published: Mar 18 2026 | 3:31 PM IST

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