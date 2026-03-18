ICDS Ltd, Rajdarshan Industries Ltd, Eldeco Housing & Industries Ltd and Incredible Industries Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 18 March 2026.

ICDS Ltd, Rajdarshan Industries Ltd, Eldeco Housing & Industries Ltd and Incredible Industries Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 18 March 2026.

DEE Development Engineers Ltd tumbled 9.99% to Rs 282.5 at 14:30 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.81 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9.69 lakh shares in the past one month.

ICDS Ltd crashed 9.32% to Rs 43.58. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 14 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 888 shares in the past one month. Rajdarshan Industries Ltd lost 6.85% to Rs 39.03. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 12 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 69 shares in the past one month. Eldeco Housing & Industries Ltd shed 6.47% to Rs 788. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 201 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 92 shares in the past one month.