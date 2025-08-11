BEML reports consolidated net loss of Rs 64.11 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 0.01% to Rs 633.99 crore

Net Loss of BEML reported to Rs 64.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net loss of Rs 70.47 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 0.01% to Rs 633.99 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 634.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.633.99634.08-7.77-7.91-50.53-58.53-70.29-75.38-64.11-70.47

