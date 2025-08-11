Fairchem Organics standalone net profit declines 91.55% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 20.54% to Rs 131.06 crore

Net profit of Fairchem Organics declined 91.55% to Rs 1.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 13.85 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 20.54% to Rs 131.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 164.93 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.131.06164.933.9913.214.3521.211.6118.621.1713.85

