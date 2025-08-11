K C P consolidated net profit rises 97.54% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 2.10% to Rs 676.51 crore

Net profit of K C P rose 97.54% to Rs 63.49 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 32.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 2.10% to Rs 676.51 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 691.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.676.51691.0316.429.66118.6669.6896.5749.4263.4932.14

