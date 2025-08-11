Websol Energy System standalone net profit rises 193.62% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 96.01% to Rs 218.75 crore

Net profit of Websol Energy System rose 193.62% to Rs 67.18 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 22.88 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 96.01% to Rs 218.75 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 111.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.218.75111.6047.3139.40101.5739.5590.9631.8167.1822.88

