BEML signs MoU with Malaysia's largest rolling stock manufacturer, SMH Rail

BEML has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Malaysia's largest rolling stock manufacturer, SMH Rail. This landmark agreement was formalized in the presence of Tengku Zafrul B Tengku Abdul Aziz - Minister of International Trade and Industry, Malaysia during an event in Delhi.

This strategic partnership marks a historic collaboration between India and Malaysia, aiming to strengthen bilateral relations and address the growing global demand for advanced rail and metro rolling stock. Together, BEML and SMH Rail will focus on marketing, supply, and servicing of rail and metro rolling stock products, with a particular emphasis on markets in Malaysia, Southeast Asia, and Africa.

