BEML signs MoU with Malaysia's largest rolling stock manufacturer, SMH Rail

Last Updated : Aug 21 2024 | 7:50 PM IST
BEML has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Malaysia's largest rolling stock manufacturer, SMH Rail. This landmark agreement was formalized in the presence of Tengku Zafrul B Tengku Abdul Aziz - Minister of International Trade and Industry, Malaysia during an event in Delhi.

This strategic partnership marks a historic collaboration between India and Malaysia, aiming to strengthen bilateral relations and address the growing global demand for advanced rail and metro rolling stock. Together, BEML and SMH Rail will focus on marketing, supply, and servicing of rail and metro rolling stock products, with a particular emphasis on markets in Malaysia, Southeast Asia, and Africa.

Under this MoU, BEML and SMH Rail will pool their resources to enhance capabilities in marketing, manufacturing, and maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services. The collaboration will also involve the joint design, engineering, manufacturing, and integration of rolling stock, tailored to meet client-specific requirements. Additionally, both companies will excel in sourcing rolling stock aggregates and subsystems, formulating winning strategies, and exchanging technology on a mutual basis.

First Published: Aug 21 2024 | 7:35 PM IST

