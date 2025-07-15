Benares Hotels standalone net profit rises 17.88% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 8.74% to Rs 25.01 crore

Net profit of Benares Hotels rose 17.88% to Rs 7.58 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 6.43 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 8.74% to Rs 25.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 23.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.25.0123.0040.1038.4311.7110.1010.208.617.586.43

