Den Networks consolidated net profit rises 19.11% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 2.53% to Rs 241.27 crore

Net profit of Den Networks rose 19.11% to Rs 54.22 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 45.52 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 2.53% to Rs 241.27 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 247.53 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.241.27247.537.9510.7189.3181.1664.9655.4754.2245.52

Powered by Capital Market - Live News