HCL Technologies consolidated net profit declines 9.73% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 8.17% to Rs 30349.00 crore

Net profit of HCL Technologies declined 9.73% to Rs 3843.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 4257.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 8.17% to Rs 30349.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 28057.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.30349.0028057.0019.8920.656282.006705.005189.005707.003843.004257.00

