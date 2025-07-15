Tejas Networks reports consolidated net loss of Rs 193.87 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 86.50% to Rs 201.98 crore

Net loss of Tejas Networks reported to Rs 193.87 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net profit of Rs 77.48 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 86.50% to Rs 201.98 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1496.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.201.981496.07-67.1715.38-200.89186.50-297.35121.55-193.8777.48

