Rallis India standalone net profit rises 97.92% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 22.22% to Rs 957.00 crore

Net profit of Rallis India rose 97.92% to Rs 95.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 48.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 22.22% to Rs 957.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 783.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.957.00783.0015.6712.26158.0096.00129.0065.0095.0048.00

