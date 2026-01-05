Benchmarks end lower amid geopolitical tensions

Domestic equity market ended marginally lower on Monday after a choppy session. Early optimism from strong corporate updates faded as investors turned cautious amid rising geopolitical tensions linked to U.S. military action in Venezuela.

The Sensex and Nifty moved between small gains and losses through the day. The Nifty finally settled near the 26,250 mark as profit booking emerged in select heavyweight stocks. Sectoral cues were mixed. IT and oil and gas shares remained under pressure, while FMCG and consumer durables showed resilience. Overall sentiment stayed guarded yet constructive, suggesting consolidation rather than a broad based shift in market direction.

The S&P BSE Sensex tanked 322.39 points or 0.38% to 85,439.62. The Nifty 50 index dropped 78.25 points or 0.30% to 26,250.30. HDFC Bank (down 2.35%), Infosys (down 2.09%) and Reliance Industries (down 0.94%) were major drags today. In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.05% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index added 0.07%. The market breadth was negative. On the BSE, 1,723 shares rose and 2,544 shares fell. A total of 203 shares were unchanged. The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, surged 6.05% to 10.02. US and Venezuela Situation:

The U.S. launched a military operation in Venezuela over the weekend, resulting in the arrest of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores. The couple is set to appear before a New York court on drug-related charges. President Donald Trump stated that the U.S. is now in control of Venezuela and warned of potential further military action. The UN Security Council is scheduled to meet today to discuss the U.S. intervention, which UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called a dangerous precedent. Economy: Indias foreign exchange reserves increased by $3.29 billion to $696.61 billion in the week ended December 26, 2025, according to the Reserve Bank of Indias Weekly Statistical Supplement released on January 2.

Foreign currency assets (FCAs), the largest component of the reserves, stood at $559.61 billion, registering a marginal weekly increase of $184 million, the data showed. Gold reserves increased sharply by $2.96 billion during the week to $113.32 billion, contributing the most to the overall rise in reserves. Indias Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) with the International Monetary Fund rose by $60 million to $18.80 billion. The countrys reserve position in the IMF increased by $93 million to $4.88 billion as of December 26. Numbers to Track: The yield on India's 10-year benchmark federal paper advanced 0.38% to 6.634 compared with the previous session close of 6.609.

In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged higher against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 90.2750 compared with its close of 90.2050 during the previous trading session. MCX Gold futures for 5 February 2026 settlement advanced 1.50% to Rs 137,839. The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was up 0.18% to 98.60. The United States 10-year bond yield slipped 0.60% to 4.166. In the commodities market, Brent crude for March 2026 settlement advanced 7 cents or 0.12% to $60.82 a barrel. Global Markets: European shares advanced on Monday as traders digested the U.S.-led overthrow of Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro.

Asian market began the first full trading week of 2026 on a stronger note after the U.S. said it had attacked Venezuela and captured President Nicolas Maduro over the weekend. Oil prices edged lower as markets weighed the potential impact of geopolitical tensions. U.S. authorities reportedly said that Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, were flown to New York following the operation and charged with narco-terrorism conspiracy and other crimes. On Friday stateside, the first trading day of 2026, the S&P 500 closed slightly higher as gains in semiconductor names kept the index afloat. The benchmark closed up 0.19% at 6,858.47, while the Nasdaq Composite fell 0.03% to finish at 23,235.63. The two had been solidly positive earlier in the day, with the S&P 500 and the tech-heavy Nasdaq trading higher by 0.7% and 1.5% at their peaks, respectively.

Stocks in Spotlight: Corona Remedies added 1.44% after it reported a 21.75% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 52.32 crore on 15.05% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 361.13 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25. AVG Logistics rose 4.55% after the company announced a strategic partnership with NestlIndia and Ashok Leyland to develop a green supply chain corridor. Under the partnership, AVG Logistics will deploy 50 CNG powered trucks to service NestlIndia, creating a dedicated green corridor aimed at improving efficiency while lowering environmental impact. The company said the fleet is expected to cover around 2.75 lakh kilometres per month and reduce carbon emissions by about 1.1 lakh kg of CO₂ annually.

CSB Bank surged 16.23% after the banks total deposits climbed 21% to Rs 40,460 crore as on 31st December 2025, compared with Rs 33,407 crore as on 31st December 2024. Of the total deposits, CASA increased 3% YoY to Rs 8,316 crore, while term deposits jumped 27% YoY to Rs 32,144 crore as of 31 December 2025. Gross advance stood at Rs 37,208 crore as of 31st December 2025, registering the growth of 29% compared with Rs 28,915 crore as of 31st December 2024. Advances against gold & gold jewellery (excluding receivables secured against gold) jumped 46% YoY to Rs 19,023 crore as of 31st December 2025.

Amber Enterprises India jumped 3.62% after its step down subsidiaries received approval under the Electronics Components Manufacturing Scheme. PC Jeweller surged 7.32% after the company reported a strong business update for the quarter ended 31 December 2025. The jewellery retailer said standalone revenue rose around 37% year on year in Q3 FY26, driven by robust demand during the ongoing festival and wedding season. NIBE surged 4.17% after it secured a domestic defence contract worth Rs 292.69 crore from the Indian Army under the Ministry of Defence, Government of India. Jammu & Kashmir Bank added 1.07%. The bank's gross advances jumped 17.26% to Rs 1,16,247.92 crore as of 31 December 2025, compared with Rs 99,133.35 crore as of 31 December 2024.