ESAF SFB's total deposits rise 7% YoY to Rs 24,006 cr in Q3

ESAF Small Finance Bank (SFB) announced that its total deposits rose 7.10% to Rs 24,006 crore as of 31 December 2025, compared with Rs 22,415 crore as of 31 December 2024.

CASA deposits increased 7.83% YoY to Rs 6,030 crore as of 31 December 2025, compared with Rs 5,592 crore a year ago. The CASA ratio stood at 25.12% as of 31 December 2025, marginally higher than 24.95% as of 31 December 2024.

The banks gross advances rose 13.06% YoY to Rs 20,680 crore as of 31 December 2025, compared with Rs 18,291 crore as of 31 December 2024.

Micro loans declined 24.16% YoY to Rs 7,583 crore as of 31 December 2025, compared with Rs 9,999 crore a year earlier. In contrast, retail and other loans surged 57.95% YoY to Rs 13,097 crore as of 31 December 2025, up from Rs 8,292 crore as of 31 December 2024.

The banks customer base stood at 99.85 lakh as of 31 December 2025, with 5.71 lakh new customers added during the year. During the quarter, the bank completed transactions involving the sale of non-performing assets (NPAs), including technically written-off assets amounting to Rs 1,693.65 crore, to asset reconstruction companies for an aggregate consideration of Rs 183.18 crore. Kerala-based ESAF Small Finance Bank commenced its banking operations in March 2017. As of 31 December 2025, the banks distribution network comprised 788 branches, 720 ATMs and 1045 customer service centers spanning across 24 states and 2 union territories. The company reported a standalone net loss of Rs 115.81 crore in Q2 FY26 compared with a net loss of Rs 190.07 crore in Q2 FY25. Total income declined 11.7% YoY to Rs 964.98 crore in Q2 FY26.