Quick Wrap: Nifty Realty Index rises 2.07%

Nifty Realty index closed up 2.07% at 917.4 today. The index is up 3.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Sobha Ltd gained 5.79%, Lodha Developers Ltd rose 3.16% and Prestige Estates Projects Ltd added 2.98%. The Nifty Realty index is down 12.00% over last one year compared to the 9.35% surge in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty IT index is down 1.43% and Nifty FMCG index increased 0.68% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has slid 0.30% to close at 26250.3 while the SENSEX is down 0.38% to close at 85439.62 today.

