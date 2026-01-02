Benchmarks extend gains as Nifty trades above 26,250 mark

Realty stocks extended their rally for a third straight trading session.
At 11:25 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex advanced 358.64 points or 0.42% to 85,544.61. The Nifty 50 index climbed 108.45 points or 0.41% to 26,255.
The broader market outperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.68% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index gained 0.67%.
The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,575 shares rose and 1,272 shares fell. A total of 203 shares were unchanged.
Economy:
The seasonally adjusted HSBC India Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) a single-figure indicator of sector performance fell from 56.6 in November to 55.0 in December, signalling the weakest improvement in the health of the sector in two years. Amid a general lack of pressure on operating capacities, there was only a marginal increase in factory employment during December.
Buzzing Index:
The Nifty Realty index climbed 1.42% to 897.90. The index jumped 3.23% for the three consecutive trading sessions.
Godrej Properties (up 2.31%), Oberoi Realty (up 1.95%), DLF (up 1.83%), Anant Raj (up 1.57%) and Sobha (up 1.5%), Phoenix Mills (up 1.27%), Lodha Developers (up 1.2%), Prestige Estates Projects (up 1.1%), SignatureGlobal India (up 0.21%) and Brigade Enterprises (up 0.09%) advanced.
Stocks in Spotlight:
ACME Solar Holdings rose 0.78%. The company announced the incorporation of a wholly owned subsidiary, ACME Greentech Eighteen, to strengthen its presence in the renewable energy segment.
Remsons Industries rallied 3.89% after the company has secured a Rs 60-crore order from a leading domestic commercial vehicle (CV) OEM.
Global Market:
South Koreas Kospi hit a new record Friday as the Asia markets kicked off the new year on a positive trading note.
Some Asian markets were still closed for the holidays, including Japan and mainland China.
Meanwhile, Singapores economy expanded 5.7% year-on-year for the fourth quarter, driven mainly by strong manufacturing growth in the three months through December. The latest reading is faster than the revised 4.3% growth in the previous quarter.
On Wednesday, Prime Minister Lawrence Wong announced in his New Year message that the country had clocked a stronger-than-expected 4.8% expansion for the full year of 2025.
U.S. stock futures were looking up in early Asian hours, with S&P futures up by 0.15% and Nasdaq-100 futures climbing 0.12%. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures were 0.16% higher.
On Wednesday stateside, the S&P 500 dipped 0.74%, while the Nasdaq Composite fell 0.76% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 0.63%.
