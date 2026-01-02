Benchmarks extend gains as Nifty trades above 26,250 mark

The key domestic indices traded with modest gains in mid-morning trade as the Nifty traded above the 26,250 mark. Market sentiment remained positive supported by optimism over strong monthly auto sales data and sustained buying interest.

Realty stocks extended their rally for a third straight trading session.

At 11:25 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex advanced 358.64 points or 0.42% to 85,544.61. The Nifty 50 index climbed 108.45 points or 0.41% to 26,255.

The broader market outperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.68% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index gained 0.67%.

The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,575 shares rose and 1,272 shares fell. A total of 203 shares were unchanged.

Economy: The seasonally adjusted HSBC India Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) a single-figure indicator of sector performance fell from 56.6 in November to 55.0 in December, signalling the weakest improvement in the health of the sector in two years. Amid a general lack of pressure on operating capacities, there was only a marginal increase in factory employment during December. Buzzing Index: The Nifty Realty index climbed 1.42% to 897.90. The index jumped 3.23% for the three consecutive trading sessions. Godrej Properties (up 2.31%), Oberoi Realty (up 1.95%), DLF (up 1.83%), Anant Raj (up 1.57%) and Sobha (up 1.5%), Phoenix Mills (up 1.27%), Lodha Developers (up 1.2%), Prestige Estates Projects (up 1.1%), SignatureGlobal India (up 0.21%) and Brigade Enterprises (up 0.09%) advanced.

Stocks in Spotlight: ACME Solar Holdings rose 0.78%. The company announced the incorporation of a wholly owned subsidiary, ACME Greentech Eighteen, to strengthen its presence in the renewable energy segment. Remsons Industries rallied 3.89% after the company has secured a Rs 60-crore order from a leading domestic commercial vehicle (CV) OEM. Global Market: South Koreas Kospi hit a new record Friday as the Asia markets kicked off the new year on a positive trading note. Some Asian markets were still closed for the holidays, including Japan and mainland China. Meanwhile, Singapores economy expanded 5.7% year-on-year for the fourth quarter, driven mainly by strong manufacturing growth in the three months through December. The latest reading is faster than the revised 4.3% growth in the previous quarter.