Volumes soar at Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd counter

Last Updated : Jan 02 2026 | 11:31 AM IST
Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd clocked volume of 11.92 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 13.23 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 90127 shares

Devyani International Ltd, Sapphire Foods India Ltd, Trent Ltd, Indiamart Intermesh Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 02 January 2026.

Devyani International Ltd registered volume of 19.26 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 8.28 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.32 lakh shares. The stock rose 1.89% to Rs.150.75. Volumes stood at 3.62 lakh shares in the last session.

Sapphire Foods India Ltd clocked volume of 2.18 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 5.88 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 37031 shares. The stock lost 1.47% to Rs.257.50. Volumes stood at 29290 shares in the last session.

Trent Ltd witnessed volume of 2.24 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 5.6 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 40049 shares. The stock increased 1.12% to Rs.4,346.00. Volumes stood at 10116 shares in the last session.

Indiamart Intermesh Ltd clocked volume of 61505 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 5.04 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 12209 shares. The stock lost 0.65% to Rs.2,180.55. Volumes stood at 1621 shares in the last session.

First Published: Jan 02 2026 | 11:00 AM IST

