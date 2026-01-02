L&T's Minerals & Metals business bags major EPC orders from SAIL & domestic metals customers

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) announced that its Minerals & Metals (M&M) business vertical has secured major orders from the Steel Authority of India (SAIL) and other customers, for EPC projects and products in the domestic metals sector.

As per L&Ts internal classification, the contract falls under the major category, with an estimated value in the range of Rs 5,000 crore to Rs 10,000 crore.

L&T and SAIL share a long-standing relationship spanning several decades, with the company having executed multiple metallurgical projects across the country. The latest orders further strengthen this partnership and support Indias steel capacity expansion and modernisation efforts.

Under SAILs modernisation and expansion programme, the crude steel capacity of the IISCO Steel Plant at Burnpur, West Bengal, is set to be increased from 2.5 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) to 6.5 MTPA. As part of this expansion, L&Ts M&M business has been awarded the complete engineering, procurement and installation (EPI) package for key process plants, including the Coke Oven Battery, By-Product Plant, Basic Oxygen Furnace, and a specialised material handling equipment package, which together form the core of the new steel complex. Separately, at SAILs Bokaro Steel Plant (BSL) in Jharkhand, L&T has secured an order for setting up Sinter Plant #2 as part of a major upstream expansion project.

In addition, the M&M business has bagged multiple orders for specialised material handling equipment, such as stacker reclaimers and wagon tipplers, from various customers across India, highlighting its strong capabilities across the minerals and metals value chain. D K Sen, Advisor to CMD, Development Projects & Minerals & Metals, L&T, said: L&T has been a major contributor to Indias industrial growth story in the metals sector, and our association with SAIL is a proud chapter in our journey. These orders underscore L&Ts ability to deliver world-class metallurgical infrastructure with engineering precision, safety and sustainability at the core. We are privileged to contribute to SAILs expansion vision, which is vital to strengthening Indias self-reliance in steel production.

T Kumaresan, Senior Vice President & Head Minerals & Metals, L&T, added: The trust placed in L&T by SAIL once again validates our expertise in delivering complex, technology-intensive projects under challenging schedules. These wins reaffirm our commitment to delivering projects on time, demonstrate our technical capabilities and adherence to project timelines. This also brings out our capabilities in end-to-end execution of complex process packages. Larsen & Toubro is an Indian multinational engaged in EPC projects, hi-tech manufacturing, and services. The company reported a 15.6% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 3,926.09 crore on a 10.4% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 67,983.53 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.