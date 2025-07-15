Benchmarks extend gains; auto shares jump for 2nd day

The key equity benchmarks continued to trade with significant gains in mid-morning trade, supported by sustained buying interest and favourable domestic data. Investors continued to monitor domestic economic indicators, tariff-related developments, and corporate earnings announcements. Nifty surged above the 25,200 level.

Auto stocks jumped for the second consecutive trading session.

At 11:25 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex advanced 409.48 points or 0.50% to 82,663.40. The Nifty 50 index added 131.85 points or 0.53% to 25,214.45.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.48% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index added 0.85%.

The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,601 shares rose and 1,167 shares fell. A total of 194 shares were unchanged.

Economy: Indias retail inflation, measured by the Consumer Price Index (CPI), cooled to a multi-year low of 2.10% in June 2025, thanks to a sharp dip in food prices. The data, released by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) on Monday, 14 July 2025, marks the lowest year-on-year inflation rate since January 2019. For comparison, CPI inflation stood at 2.82% in May 2025 and 5.08% in June 2024. IPO Update: The initial public offer (IPO) of Anthem Biosciences received bids for 5,88,51,260 shares as against 4,40,70,682 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 11:30 IST on Tuesday (15 July 2025). The issue was subscribed 1.34 times.

The issue opened for bidding on Monday (14 July 2025) and it will close on Wednesday (16 July 2025). The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 540 and 570 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 50 equity shares and in multiples thereof. Buzzing Index: The Nifty Auto index rose 1.15% to 23,821.95. The index advanced 1.4% for the two consecutive trading sessions. Hero MotoCorp (up 3.12%), TVS Motor Company (up 2.41%), Samvardhana Motherson International (up 1.72%), Bosch (up 1.59%), Eicher Motors (up 1.32%), Bharat Forge (up 1.29%), Bajaj Auto (up 1.06%), Tube Investments of India (up 1%), Mahindra & Mahindra (up 0.84%) and Exide Industries (up 0.74%) surged.

Stock in Spotlight: Rallis India jumped 5.94% after the pesticide makers standalone net profit surged 97.92% to Rs 95 on a 22.22% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 957 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25. Global Markets: Most Asian indices edged higher on Tuesday after China's GDP grew 5.2% in the second quarter, according to data from the National Bureau of Statistics. While the growth beat market expectations, it still marked a slowdown from the 5.4% seen in the first quarter. Junes economic indicators in China offered a mixed bag. Retail sales growth eased to 4.8% year-on-year, down from 6.4% in May. On the brighter side, industrial output beat forecasts, rising 6.8% year-on-year, while fixed asset investment climbed 2.8% in the first half of 2025. The urban unemployment rate held steady at 5% in June, unchanged from May but lower than the two-year high of 5.4% in February.