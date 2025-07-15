Benchmarks extend gains; auto shares jump for 2nd day

Auto stocks jumped for the second consecutive trading session.
At 11:25 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex advanced 409.48 points or 0.50% to 82,663.40. The Nifty 50 index added 131.85 points or 0.53% to 25,214.45.
In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.48% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index added 0.85%.
The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,601 shares rose and 1,167 shares fell. A total of 194 shares were unchanged.
Economy:
Indias retail inflation, measured by the Consumer Price Index (CPI), cooled to a multi-year low of 2.10% in June 2025, thanks to a sharp dip in food prices. The data, released by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) on Monday, 14 July 2025, marks the lowest year-on-year inflation rate since January 2019. For comparison, CPI inflation stood at 2.82% in May 2025 and 5.08% in June 2024.
IPO Update:
The initial public offer (IPO) of Anthem Biosciences received bids for 5,88,51,260 shares as against 4,40,70,682 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 11:30 IST on Tuesday (15 July 2025). The issue was subscribed 1.34 times.
The issue opened for bidding on Monday (14 July 2025) and it will close on Wednesday (16 July 2025). The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 540 and 570 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 50 equity shares and in multiples thereof.
Buzzing Index:
The Nifty Auto index rose 1.15% to 23,821.95. The index advanced 1.4% for the two consecutive trading sessions.
Hero MotoCorp (up 3.12%), TVS Motor Company (up 2.41%), Samvardhana Motherson International (up 1.72%), Bosch (up 1.59%), Eicher Motors (up 1.32%), Bharat Forge (up 1.29%), Bajaj Auto (up 1.06%), Tube Investments of India (up 1%), Mahindra & Mahindra (up 0.84%) and Exide Industries (up 0.74%) surged.
Stock in Spotlight:
Rallis India jumped 5.94% after the pesticide makers standalone net profit surged 97.92% to Rs 95 on a 22.22% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 957 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.
Global Markets:
Most Asian indices edged higher on Tuesday after China's GDP grew 5.2% in the second quarter, according to data from the National Bureau of Statistics. While the growth beat market expectations, it still marked a slowdown from the 5.4% seen in the first quarter.
Junes economic indicators in China offered a mixed bag. Retail sales growth eased to 4.8% year-on-year, down from 6.4% in May. On the brighter side, industrial output beat forecasts, rising 6.8% year-on-year, while fixed asset investment climbed 2.8% in the first half of 2025. The urban unemployment rate held steady at 5% in June, unchanged from May but lower than the two-year high of 5.4% in February.
Over in the US, the S&P 500 inched up on Monday after President Donald Trump signaled willingness to negotiate on trade, including with the European Union. The gesture helped calm market jitters over a potential global trade war. By the closing bell on the NYSE, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.20%, the S&P 500 gained 0.14%, and the NASDAQ Composite added 0.27%.
Among standout movers, shares of Palantir Technologies surged 4.96%, or $7.05, to hit an all-time high of $149.15. Boeing Co also soared to a 52-week high, rising 1.62% or $3.67 to $230.51.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve hit your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online
Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app