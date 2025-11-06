Harsha Engineers International consolidated net profit rises 25.83% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 7.31% to Rs 378.34 crore

Net profit of Harsha Engineers International rose 25.83% to Rs 36.44 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 28.96 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 7.31% to Rs 378.34 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 352.58 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.378.34352.5814.1411.8760.9151.3049.5740.9136.4428.96

