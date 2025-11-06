Sundaram Clayton reports consolidated net loss of Rs 64.35 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 12.06% to Rs 494.75 crore

Net Loss of Sundaram Clayton reported to Rs 64.35 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 54.20 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 12.06% to Rs 494.75 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 562.60 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.494.75562.603.002.82-7.31-7.39-58.45-47.88-64.35-54.20

