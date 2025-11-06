Iris Clothings standalone net profit rises 7.29% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 7.42% to Rs 44.32 crore

Net profit of Iris Clothings rose 7.29% to Rs 4.12 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 3.84 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 7.42% to Rs 44.32 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 41.26 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.44.3241.2615.8619.226.567.025.465.234.123.84

