Modern Insulators consolidated net profit rises 27.13% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 53.58% to Rs 176.49 crore

Net profit of Modern Insulators rose 27.13% to Rs 16.59 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 13.05 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 53.58% to Rs 176.49 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 114.92 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.176.49114.9210.644.3424.028.9921.646.8316.5913.05

Powered by Capital Market - Live News