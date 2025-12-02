Nifty December futures trade at premium

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries and SBI were top traded contracts.

The Nifty December 2025 futures closed at 26,228.90, a premium of 196.70 points compared with the Nifty's closing at 26,032.20 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index declined 143.55 points or 0.55% to 26,032.20.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, declined 3.41% to 11.23.

HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries and State Bank of India (SBI) were the top-traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The December 2025 F&O contracts will expire on 30 December 2025.