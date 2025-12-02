KPI Green Energy gains after securing Rs 489-cr floating solar project from GSECL

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

KPI Green Energy rose 2.55% to Rs 434.20 after the company announced that it has received a work order worth Rs 489.17 crore from Gujarat State Electricity Corporation (GSECL) for a floating solar photovoltaic (FSPV) project in Gujarat.

According to an exchange filing, the project will be executed on a full turnkey basis, covering design, engineering, procurement, construction and installation of the floating solar system. The scope also includes grid-connection infrastructure such as a 33 kV underground transmission line to the pooling station and 33/220 kV bays at the Kadana substation.

The project has an aggregate capacity of 142 MW (DC) / 110 MW (AC) and carries a total contract value of Rs 489.17 crore. It is scheduled for completion within 18 months and includes a comprehensive 10-year operation and maintenance (O&M) contract.