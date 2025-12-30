Benchmarks trade near flat line; auto shares pick up pace

The key equity barometers traded near flat line in mid-morning trade. Trading activity remained rangebound due to absence of strong domestic triggers and the year-end holiday period. The Nifty traded below the 25,950 mark while volatility may persist owing to the Nifty F&O expiry.

Auto shares jumped, snapping a three-session losing streak.

At 11:25 ST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex dropped 96.27 points or 0.11% to 84,599.27. The Nifty 50 index lost 26.30 points or 0.09% to 25,918.25.

The broader market underperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index fell 0.30%, while the S&P BSE Small-Cap index shed 0.51%.

The market breadth was negative. On the BSE, 1,697 shares rose and 2,084 shares fell. A total of 232 shares were unchanged. Buzzing Index: The Nifty Auto index rose 0.74% to 27,795.45. The index dropped 1.07% in the three consecutive trading sessions. Hero MotoCorp (up 1.66%), Bajaj Auto (up 1.31%), Ashok Leyland (up 1.28%), Mahindra & Mahindra (up 1.21%), Maruti Suzuki India (up 0.98%), Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles (up 0.85%), Bharat Forge (up 0.8%), TVS Motor Company (up 0.66%), Sona BLW Precision Forgings (up 0.54%) and Samvardhana Motherson International (up 0.22%) surged. Stocks in Spotlight: Waaree Energies fell 1.46% after its whole time director (WTD) & chief executive officer (CEO), Amit Paithankar, resigned to pursue opportunities outside the organisation.

Lemon Tree Hotels rose 0.87% after the company announced the execution of a Hotel Operation Agreement (HOA) for an upcoming property in Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh. Global Markets: Asian market traded mixed on Tuesday, after the tech sell-down on Wall Street continued on AI bubble fears. Investors will be focused on Chinas military exercises around Taiwan, after the worlds second-largest economy announced new drills surrounding the island Monday. Overnight in the U.S., stocks fell on Monday, spurred by losses in technology, after the S&P 500 scaled to record levels last week. The S&P 500 dropped 0.35% and closed at 6,905.74, while the Nasdaq Composite shed 0.50% and settled at 23,474.35. The Dow Jones Industrial Average pulled back by 249.04 points, or 0.51%, and ended at 48,461.93.