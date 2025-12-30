Mastek's US subsidiary appoints Google tech leader Marc Berson to its board

Mastek said that its step-down subsidiary Mastek Inc has appointed Marc Berson to its board of directors, effective 01 January 2026.

Based in the United States, Marc currently serves as the head of Google Internal Systems (CIO). His appointment signals Masteks commitment to deepening its North American footprint and integrating world class Silicon Valley expertise into its strategic oversight.

Marcs career spans leadership roles at Gilead Sciences, HP, IBM, and Philips, where he spearheaded massive enterprise transformations. His expertise bridges the gap between complex processes, systems, and cutting-edge digital innovation, making him a pivotal asset for Masteks "Lead with AI" roadmap.

Marc holds a Bachelor of Science in Finance and International Business from Penn State University and a Masters in Project Management from George Washington University. Umang Nahata, CEO of Mastek, said: Marc brings a rare combination of deep technology insight and practitioner-led experience in navigating the complexities of global scale. His counsel will be invaluable as we solidify Masteks position to lead with AI as the preferred partner for delivering best-in-class ROI to clients. By integrating his Silicon Valley perspective, we are better positioned to accelerate our mission of driving high-impact, AI-driven business outcomes for the modern enterprise. Mastek is an IT company providing enterprise digital and cloud transformation services to the Government/public sector, healthcare, life science, retail, and financial services sectors. The companys service offerings include application development, Oracle suite and cloud migration, digital commerce, application support & maintenance, BI & analytics, assurance & testing and agile consulting.