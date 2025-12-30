GNFC slides after MD T Natarajan steps down

Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals (GNFC) fell 1.22% to Rs 488 after the company announced that Managing Director T Natarajan will resign effective December 29, 2025, following an order from the Government of Gujarat.

The Government of Gujarat has nominated Rajkumar Beniwal, IAS, as managing director with effect from 29 December 2025.

Beniwal, a 2004 batch Gujarat cadre IAS officer, brings nearly two decades of administrative experience. He holds a B.Tech in Mechanical Engineering from IT (BHU), Varanasi, and a Masters degree in Public Administration from Duke University, USA.

His career spans multiple key administrative roles, including Collector and District Magistrate of Mehsana and Ahmedabad, District Development Officer in Kutch, and coordination of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summits in 2017 and 2018. He has also served as Vice-Chairman and CEO of the Gujarat Maritime Board, Managing Director of Gujarat Urban Development Company Limited, Additional CEO of the Gujarat Urban Development Mission, and Commissioner of Municipalities Administration.