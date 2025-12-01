Home / Markets / Capital Market News / DreamFolks gains on move to acquire majority stake in ETT

DreamFolks gains on move to acquire majority stake in ETT

Image
Last Updated : Dec 01 2025 | 2:04 PM IST
DreamFolks Services gained 2.70% to Rs 123.80 after the company's board approved an investment of about Rs 36 crore to acquire a majority stake in ETT Solutions DMCC.

The acquisition will be executed through a mix of secondary share purchase and primary subscription, resulting in DreamFolks taking a 60.24% stake in the Dubai-based firm. Once completed, ETT will become a foreign subsidiary of the company.

ETT, operating under the brand Easy to Travel, provides airport lounge access and fast-track airport services across more than 120 countries and 500 airports. DreamFolks said the deal supports its goals of expanding geographically, diversifying clients and integrating advanced technology into its platform. The company expects the acquisition to strengthen its global lounge business and enhance its service offerings.

The transaction is subject to procedural requirements, including filings under the Overseas Direct Investment route and approvals from the Dubai Multi Commodities Centre Authority. DreamFolks expects to complete the deal within 120 business days.

Dreamfolks Services is a travel and lifestyle services aggregator, offering a wide range of experiences including airport, railway and visa centre lounge access, social clubs, golf sessions, spa and wellness, F&B deals, beauty services, e-sim, highway dining, and more. Leveraging its proprietary technology platform, the company partners with banks, card networks, airlines, online travel agencies and enterprises to design customised value-added offerings for their customers.

The company's consolidated net profit declined 30.25% to Rs 11.23 crore while net sales declined 35.14% to Rs 205.52 crore in Q2 September 2025 over Q2 September 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Dec 01 2025 | 1:54 PM IST

