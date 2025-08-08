Benchmarks trade with deep cuts; pharma shares drop

Pharma shares declined after advancing in the past trading session.
At 12:25 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex dropped 575.35 points or 0.71% to 80,044.96. The Nifty 50 index declined 172.45 points or 0.70% to 24,424.10.
In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index declined 0.89% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index fell 0.35%.
The market breadth was negative. On the BSE, 1,714 shares rose and 2,128 shares fell. A total of 153 shares were unchanged.
Derivatives:
The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, up 2.01% to 11.92. The Nifty 28 August 2025 futures were trading at 24,498.90 at a premium of 74.8 points as compared with the spot at 24,424.10.
The Nifty option chain for the 28 August 2025 expiry showed a maximum call OI of 64.2 lakh contracts at the 25,000 strike price. Maximum put OI of 43 lakh contracts was seen at 24,000 strike price.
Buzzing Index:
The Nifty Pharma index declined 0.81% to 21,510. The index rose 0.75% in the past trading session.
Biocon (down 3.89%), Natco Pharma (down 2.39%), Divis Laboratories (down 1.8%), Mankind Pharma (down 1.69%), Aurobindo Pharma (down 1.3%), Alkem Laboratories (down 1.27%), Glenmark Pharmaceuticals (down 1.19%), Gland Pharma (down 0.92%), Granules India (down 0.92%) and Laurus Labs (down 0.78%) tumbled.
Stocks in Spotlight:
KRBL surged 10.40% after the companys consolidated net profit jumped 74% to Rs 150.58 crore on 32.1% increase in net sales to Rs 1,584.35 crore in Q1 June 2025 over Q1 June 2024.
Data Patterns (India) tumbled 6.72% after the companys standalone net profit fell 22.23% to Rs 25.50 crore in Q1 FY26, compared to Rs 32.79 crore posted in Q1 FY25. Revenue from operations declined 4.56% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 99.33 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2025.
