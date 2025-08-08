Subros tumbles after Q1 PAT fall 12% QoQ to Rs 41 cr

Subros slumped 6.51% to Rs 817.65 after the company reported an 11.62% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 40.83 crore in Q1 FY26, compared to Rs 46.20 crore posted in Q4 FY25.

Revenue from operations fell 3.32% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) to Rs 878.25 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2025.

On a year-on-year (YoY) basis, the company reported a 16.69% increase in net profit and an 8.45% rise in revenue.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 54.61 crore in the first quarter of FY26, down 11.67% QoQ but up 15.60% YoY.

Subros was established in 1985 as a joint venture between Denso Corporation and Suzuki Motor Corporation. It is recognized as a leading thermal solutions company in India, delivering cutting-edge solutions across all types of mobility. With decades of industry expertise, Subros specializes in the design and manufacture of a diverse range of thermal products, including reciprocating compressors, condensers, engine cooling modules, heat exchangers, and key components for complete air conditioning systems.