Quality Power Electrical spurts on Abu Dhabi order win, strong Q1 results

Quality Power Electrical Equipments rose 4.90% to Rs 816.35 after securing an order worth about Rs 34.75 crore from Abu Dhabi Transmission Company, a leading utility in the UAE.The order includes the supply of both dry-type and oil-filled shunt reactors, engineered using the company's proprietary Dry-Q technology. The equipment will be manufactured and delivered over the next year from Quality Power's global manufacturing hub in Sangli, India.
This order strengthens Quality Power's reputation as a trusted partner in the UAE, a region where the company has successfully delivered coil products up to 230kV, including for the prestigious UAE HVDC interconnection project.
The company announced its Q1 June 2025 results on Thursday, 7 August 2025. On a consolidated basis, its net profit stood at Rs 37.1 crore in Q1 FY26, up 11% year-on-year and 21.5% higher sequentially.
Total revenue were Rs 194.1 crore, marking a 143.6% increase over Q1 FY25 and a 49.4% rise compared with Q4 FY25.
PBT came in at Rs 44.3 crore, up 8.8% year-on-year and 24.4% quarter-on-quarter. EBITDA was Rs 31 crore, up 31.6% over the year-ago quarter and 90.4% sequentially. EBITDA margin stood at 17.5% in Q1 FY26, compared with 38.4% in Q1 FY25 and 15% in Q4 FY25.
As of June 2025, the companys order backlog exceeded Rs 775 crore, contributed by Quality Power Equipments, Endoks, and Mehru.
Quality Power Electrical Equipments specializes in high-voltage power equipment and advanced power quality solutions. The company serves both utilities and industries in their pursuit of grid stability, operational efficiency, and network reliability.
