Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Quality Power Electrical spurts on Abu Dhabi order win, strong Q1 results

Quality Power Electrical spurts on Abu Dhabi order win, strong Q1 results

Image
Last Updated : Aug 08 2025 | 12:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Quality Power Electrical Equipments rose 4.90% to Rs 816.35 after securing an order worth about Rs 34.75 crore from Abu Dhabi Transmission Company, a leading utility in the UAE.

The order includes the supply of both dry-type and oil-filled shunt reactors, engineered using the company's proprietary Dry-Q technology. The equipment will be manufactured and delivered over the next year from Quality Power's global manufacturing hub in Sangli, India.

This order strengthens Quality Power's reputation as a trusted partner in the UAE, a region where the company has successfully delivered coil products up to 230kV, including for the prestigious UAE HVDC interconnection project.

The company announced its Q1 June 2025 results on Thursday, 7 August 2025. On a consolidated basis, its net profit stood at Rs 37.1 crore in Q1 FY26, up 11% year-on-year and 21.5% higher sequentially.

Total revenue were Rs 194.1 crore, marking a 143.6% increase over Q1 FY25 and a 49.4% rise compared with Q4 FY25.

PBT came in at Rs 44.3 crore, up 8.8% year-on-year and 24.4% quarter-on-quarter. EBITDA was Rs 31 crore, up 31.6% over the year-ago quarter and 90.4% sequentially. EBITDA margin stood at 17.5% in Q1 FY26, compared with 38.4% in Q1 FY25 and 15% in Q4 FY25.

As of June 2025, the companys order backlog exceeded Rs 775 crore, contributed by Quality Power Equipments, Endoks, and Mehru.

Quality Power Electrical Equipments specializes in high-voltage power equipment and advanced power quality solutions. The company serves both utilities and industries in their pursuit of grid stability, operational efficiency, and network reliability.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Cummins India gains after Q1 PAT climbs 40% YoY to Rs 589 cr

Orchid Pharma gets formal nod from Court of France for Allecra Therapeutics acquisition

NLC India Q1 PAT zooms 43% YoY to Rs 798 cr; approves Rs 5,228 crore asset transfer to renewable arm

National Securities Depository Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

KRBL Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

First Published: Aug 08 2025 | 12:27 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story