Home / Markets / Capital Market News / RBI sold foreign exchange worth $3.66 billion in June, notes August bulletin

RBI sold foreign exchange worth $3.66 billion in June, notes August bulletin

Image
Last Updated : Aug 29 2025 | 3:16 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Reserve Bank of India sold a net of $3.66 billion in the spot foreign exchange market in June, data from RBIs monthly bulletin showed. The central bank purchased $1.16 billion and sold $4.82 billion during the month. In May, the central bank had bought a net of $1.76 billion in the spot market. The RBI's net outstanding forward sales stood at $60.39 billion as of end-June, compared with net sales of $65.22 billion at the end of the previous month, the data showed. The central bank intervenes in the spot and forwards market to curb exchange rate volatility. RBI also noted in the August bulletin that Indias external sector remained resilient with a modest current account deficit and forex reserves covering 11 months of imports. India's forex reserves surged by $1.48 billion to $695.10 billion for the week ending August 15, data by the Reserve Bank of India showed last week.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Yen steady at 147; poised to end up 3% in August

Zydus Therapeutics update on clinical trial of Saroglitazar

DEVIT secures work order from RajCOMP Info Services

Shukra Pharmaceuticals wins contract worth Rs 24 cr from HSCC (India)

NSE to conduct mock trading session in F&O segment on August 30

First Published: Aug 29 2025 | 10:52 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story