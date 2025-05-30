United Spirits Ltd down for fifth straight session

United Spirits Ltd is quoting at Rs 1502.6, down 1.31% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 29.6% in last one year as compared to a 9.89% rally in NIFTY and a 2.27% spurt in the Nifty FMCG index.

United Spirits Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1502.6, down 1.31% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.3% on the day, quoting at 24759.4. The Sensex is at 81405.51, down 0.28%.United Spirits Ltd has eased around 3.41% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which United Spirits Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 1.63% in last one month and is currently quoting at 55630.45, down 0.53% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 2.1 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 8.25 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1515.5, down 1.22% on the day. United Spirits Ltd jumped 29.6% in last one year as compared to a 9.89% rally in NIFTY and a 2.27% spurt in the Nifty FMCG index.

The PE of the stock is 68.95 based on TTM earnings ending March 25.

