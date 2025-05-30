Metal shares fall

Metal stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the BSE Metal index falling 413.04 points or 1.32% at 30874.41 at 13:42 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Metal index, Vedanta Ltd (down 3.17%), Jindal Stainless Ltd (down 2.52%),Hindalco Industries Ltd (down 2.14%),NMDC Ltd (down 1.96%),Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (down 1.71%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were National Aluminium Company Ltd (down 1.14%), Tata Steel Ltd (down 1.1%), APL Apollo Tubes Ltd (down 1.02%), JSW Steel Ltd (down 0.95%), and Hindustan Zinc Ltd (down 0.91%).

On the other hand, Coal India Ltd (up 0.05%), moved up.

At 13:42 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 155.73 or 0.3% at 52481.48.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 34.57 points or 0.22% at 15738.15.

The Nifty 50 index was down 57.9 points or 0.23% at 24775.7.

The BSE Sensex index was down 171.78 points or 0.21% at 81461.24.

On BSE,1769 shares were trading in green, 2130 were trading in red and 163 were unchanged.

