Northern ARC Capital jumps on fresh brokerage coverage

Last Updated : Sep 15 2025 | 10:50 AM IST
Northern ARC Capital surged 6.86% to Rs 263.15 on Monday after a domestic brokerage initiated coverage with a 'Buy' rating and a price target of Rs 335.

The broker highlighted attractive valuations, noting the stock trades at 0.9 times estimated FY27 book value and 6.8 times projected FY27 earnings. It expects margin expansion to be driven by a rising share of direct-to-customer lending and a likely easing of interest rates.

Growth in the companys fund management and placement business is also projected to boost fee income and improve RoAs. Asset quality pressures in the microfinance segment are anticipated to ease from H2 FY26, with full normalcy expected in FY27.

The brokerage forecast a robust 39% earnings CAGR over FY26-FY27, underpinned by stronger earnings growth and improving return ratios.

Northern Arc Capital is a diversified non-banking financial company (NBFCs), offering a suite of solutions including lending, placements, and fund investments in key sectors like MSME financing, MFI, consumer financing, vehicle financing, affordable housing financing, and agricultural supply chain finance.

The company's consolidated net profit fell 13.31% to Rs 81.05 crore despite of 4.79% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 6054.33 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Sep 15 2025 | 10:27 AM IST

