Northern ARC Capital jumps on fresh brokerage coverage

Northern ARC Capital surged 6.86% to Rs 263.15 on Monday after a domestic brokerage initiated coverage with a 'Buy' rating and a price target of Rs 335.

The broker highlighted attractive valuations, noting the stock trades at 0.9 times estimated FY27 book value and 6.8 times projected FY27 earnings. It expects margin expansion to be driven by a rising share of direct-to-customer lending and a likely easing of interest rates.

Growth in the companys fund management and placement business is also projected to boost fee income and improve RoAs. Asset quality pressures in the microfinance segment are anticipated to ease from H2 FY26, with full normalcy expected in FY27.