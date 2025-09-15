Home / Markets / Capital Market News / MSTC gains after bagging CPCB contract for EPR certificate trading platform

Image
Last Updated : Sep 15 2025 | 10:31 AM IST
MSTC added 2.19% to Rs 538.80 after the company said that it has been awarded a significant domestic contract by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) for design, development and operation of National EPR certificate trading platform.

The contract, awarded by a domestic entity, mandates MSTC to build the digital infrastructure in line with CPCBs functional and regulatory frameworks. The platform is expected to serve as a national-level digital marketplace for trading EPR certificates, a key initiative under Indias evolving environmental compliance landscape.

As per the terms, MSTC will be responsible for ensuring seamless execution of the platform, covering end-to-end technological and operational support. The period of engagement will be governed by the conditions stipulated in the letter of award (LoA).

The revenue model for MSTC under this contract is based on commission earned from the volume of EPR certificates traded on the platform. However, the financial consideration, or the total value of the contract, has not been quantified at this stage.

It has been confirmed that the promoter, promoter group, or group companies of MSTC do not hold any interest in the awarding entity. Furthermore, the transaction does not qualify as a related party transaction and is deemed to be conducted at arm's length.

MSTCs (formerly known as Metal and Scrap Trading Corporation) core activity is diversified mainly into providing e-auction/e-procurement services and trading of bulk products like ferrous and non-ferrous scrap, coke, finished steel, coal and petroleum products.

The companys consolidated net profit rose 7.8% to Rs 42.34 crore on a 12.2% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 77.43 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

