Diamond Power Infra gains after securing Rs 237-cr order from Adani Energy Solutions

Diamond Power Infrastructure rallied 3.06% to Rs 154.85 after the company announced that it has received a Letter of Intent (LoI) from Adani Energy Solutions for the supply of 5,403 KM of AL-59 Zebra Conductors for the Jamnagar Project.The purchase order (PO), valued at Rs Rs 236,71,39,357, has been awarded on a per kilometre rate basis with a Price Variation (PV) formula. The execution timeline for the order extends up to 30 June 2026, the company stated in a regulatory filing.
The company also clarified that neither its promoters nor the promoter group or related entities have any interest in the awarding authority. It further confirmed that both transactions do not fall under the category of related party transactions as defined by applicable regulatory norms.
Diamond Power Infrastructure is engaged in the business of manufacturing transmission & distribution of power products & services in India. The company's consolidated net profit rose 20.8% to Rs 20.11 crore on a 34.8% surge in net sales to Rs 301.82 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.
Adani Energy Solutions (AESL), part of the Adani portfolio, is a multidimensional organization with presence in various facets of the energy domain, namely power transmission, distribution, smart metering, and cooling solutions. The company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 512.48 crore in Q1 FY26, compared to a net loss of Rs 823.92 crore in Q1 FY25. Revenue from operations rose 26.8% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 6,819.28 crore in Q1 FY26.
