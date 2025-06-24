Benchmarks trade with strong gains; PSU bank shares jump

PSU Bank shares advanced after declining for the past trading session. The Nifty traded above the 25,200 level.
At 10:29 ST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, jumped 886.82 points or 1.08% to 82,784.95. The Nifty 50 index advanced 260.30 points or 1.05% to 25,233.50.
In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.81% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index added 0.90%.
The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,782 shares rose and 779 shares fell. A total of 176 shares were unchanged.
Buzzing Index:
The Nifty PSU Bank index added 2.01% to 6,977.20. The index shed 0.08% in previous trading session.
Canara Bank (up 2.91%), UCO Bank (up 2.7%), Punjab & Sind Bank (up 2.64%), Union Bank of India (up 2.63%), Bank of Maharashtra (up 2.36%), Bank of Baroda (up 2.35%), Indian Overseas Bank (up 2.25%), Central Bank of India (up 2.02%), Punjab National Bank (up 2.01%) and Indian Bank (up 1.99%) added.
Stocks in Spotlight:
Satin Creditcare Network advanced 1.21% after the company announced that its board will meet on Friday, 27 June 2025, to consider a fundraising proposal through the issuance of debt securities.
Lemon Tree Hotels rose 1% after the company announced that it has signed a franchise agreement for an upcoming hotel in Kharar, Punjab, under its brand Keys Lite by Lemon Tree Hotels.
Enviro Infra Engineers zoomed 11.46% after the company announced that it has bagged two key solar power projects aggregating to 69 MW (AC) capacity, marking its strategic foray into the renewables sector.
