H.G. Infra Engg rises after emerging as lowest bidder for Rs 118-cr defence project

H.G. Infra Engineering rallied 3.80% to Rs 1,052.95 after the company announced that it has been declared the lowest bidder for a government project worth Rs 117.77 crore.

The order pertains to the creation of an Integrated Material Handling Facility at the Naval Dockyard in Mumbai, awarded by the Military Engineer Services (MES), Maharashtra.

The project is to be executed within 30 months, and the company confirmed that the transaction does not involve any related parties. Additionally, neither the promoter, promoter group, nor any group companies have any interest in the awarding entity.

H.G. Infra Engineering is primarily involved in the construction of roads and highways in Odisha, Telangana, Rajasthan, Delhi, Andhra Pradesh, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh. HGIEL is accredited AA class by the Public Works Department (PWD) of the Government of Rajasthan (GoR) and is registered as an SS class contractor by the Military Engineer Services (MES).