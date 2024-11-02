Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Bengal Steel Industries consolidated net profit rises 50.00% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 02 2024 | 2:16 PM IST
Sales rise 25.00% to Rs 0.15 crore

Net profit of Bengal Steel Industries rose 50.00% to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 25.00% to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales0.150.12 25 OPM %60.0058.33 -PBDT0.090.07 29 PBT0.090.06 50 NP0.090.06 50

First Published: Nov 02 2024 | 2:08 PM IST

