Bengal Steel Industries consolidated net profit rises 50.00% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 25.00% to Rs 0.15 crore

Net profit of Bengal Steel Industries rose 50.00% to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 25.00% to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.

