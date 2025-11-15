Beryl Drugs reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 8.73% to Rs 5.12 crore

Net profit of Beryl Drugs remain constant at Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 and also during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 8.73% to Rs 5.12 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 5.61 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.5.125.6114.269.980.650.440.260.110.010.01

