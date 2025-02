Beryl Drugs standalone net profit declines 83.87% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 30.31% to Rs 5.31 crore

Net profit of Beryl Drugs declined 83.87% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.31 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 30.31% to Rs 5.31 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 7.62 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.5.317.6210.9210.370.460.680.150.370.050.31

Powered by Capital Market - Live News