Dynamic Portfolio Management & Services reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.21 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 164.29% to Rs 0.37 croreNet profit of Dynamic Portfolio Management & Services reported to Rs 0.21 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 164.29% to Rs 0.37 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales0.370.14 164 OPM %56.76-28.57 -PBDT0.21-0.04 LP PBT0.21-0.04 LP NP0.21-0.04 LP
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content