Dynamic Portfolio Management & Services reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.21 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 08 2025 | 5:52 PM IST
Sales rise 164.29% to Rs 0.37 crore

Net profit of Dynamic Portfolio Management & Services reported to Rs 0.21 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 164.29% to Rs 0.37 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales0.370.14 164 OPM %56.76-28.57 -PBDT0.21-0.04 LP PBT0.21-0.04 LP NP0.21-0.04 LP

First Published: Feb 08 2025 | 5:33 PM IST

