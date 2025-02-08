Dynamic Portfolio Management & Services reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.21 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 164.29% to Rs 0.37 crore

Net profit of Dynamic Portfolio Management & Services reported to Rs 0.21 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 164.29% to Rs 0.37 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.0.370.1456.76-28.570.21-0.040.21-0.040.21-0.04

