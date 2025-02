Poona Dal and Oil Industries standalone net profit rises 105.88% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 33.99% to Rs 31.18 crore

Net profit of Poona Dal and Oil Industries rose 105.88% to Rs 0.35 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.17 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 33.99% to Rs 31.18 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 23.27 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.31.1823.270.131.120.510.260.450.210.350.17

Powered by Capital Market - Live News