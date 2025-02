Sejal Glass consolidated net profit rises 233.66% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 30.50% to Rs 61.61 crore

Net profit of Sejal Glass rose 233.66% to Rs 3.37 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 30.50% to Rs 61.61 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 47.21 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.61.6147.2114.7412.755.642.573.691.023.371.01

