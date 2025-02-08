Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Aarti Surfactants consolidated net profit declines 88.02% in the December 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 08 2025 | 5:52 PM IST
Sales rise 17.32% to Rs 162.78 crore

Net profit of Aarti Surfactants declined 88.02% to Rs 0.80 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 6.68 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 17.32% to Rs 162.78 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 138.75 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales162.78138.75 17 OPM %5.4612.06 -PBDT5.6113.11 -57 PBT1.219.09 -87 NP0.806.68 -88

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Feb 08 2025 | 5:35 PM IST

