Aarti Surfactants consolidated net profit declines 88.02% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 17.32% to Rs 162.78 croreNet profit of Aarti Surfactants declined 88.02% to Rs 0.80 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 6.68 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 17.32% to Rs 162.78 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 138.75 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales162.78138.75 17 OPM %5.4612.06 -PBDT5.6113.11 -57 PBT1.219.09 -87 NP0.806.68 -88
