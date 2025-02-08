Aarti Surfactants consolidated net profit declines 88.02% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 17.32% to Rs 162.78 crore

Net profit of Aarti Surfactants declined 88.02% to Rs 0.80 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 6.68 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 17.32% to Rs 162.78 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 138.75 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.162.78138.755.4612.065.6113.111.219.090.806.68

