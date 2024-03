Best Agro Science, a wholly owned subsidiary of Best Agrolife has been granted registration for indigenous manufacture of Fomesafen technical 95% w/w by Central Insecticides Board & Registration Committee u/s 9(3).

Fomesafen, a selective herbicide offers a versatile solution for farmers across India. With its unique formulation, Fomesafan provides control of boardleaf weeds, grasses and sedges in soybeans. Its applications can be pre-plant, pre-emergence, or post-emergence , making it highly adaptable to different farming practices.

