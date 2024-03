At meeting held on 13 March 2024

The Board of Abbott India at its meeting held on 13 March 2024 has approved the appointment of Swati Dalal (DIN: 01513751) as an Additional Director of the company with effect from 01 April 2024. The Board has approved her appointment as the Managing Director of the Company for a period of 3 (three) years with effect from 01 April 2024.

