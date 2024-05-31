Betex India standalone net profit declines 51.60% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 0.14% to Rs 21.47 croreNet profit of Betex India declined 51.60% to Rs 1.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.81 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 0.14% to Rs 21.47 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 21.44 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 5.38% to Rs 3.33 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 19.84% to Rs 89.40 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 74.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
